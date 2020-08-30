September 17, 1958 - August 25, 2020 Donna was born September 17, 1958 in Wilmington, DE and died peacefully at home on August 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC. Donna was the fourth of seven children born to James Nicholas Browne and Mary Ann Glod Browne, who predeceased her. Her younger brother, Michael James Browne died within a few days of his birth. She is survived by her longtime companion, Steve Embler, C.P.A. of Winston-Salem, NC; her sisters, Kathleen "Katie" Browne Moore of Lexington, NC, Martha Ann Browne Spillane of Mount Pleasant, SC, and Amy Jeanne Browne Losito of Grapevine, TX; her brothers, Paul Christopher Browne, MD of Lexington, SC and Richard Joseph Browne, Attorney at Law, of Lexington, NC; her nephews, Ryan Fletcher Browne of Lexington, SC, Connor Liam Spillane and Clark Andrew Spillane of Mount Pleasant, SC, Anthony Marshall James Losito, who attends Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX, Aidan Michael Modesto Losito of Grapevine, TX; and her niece, Rachel Browne Lieberman of Decatur, GA. Donna graduated from Bishop McGuinness High School in Winston-Salem in 1976 and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Textiles from East Carolina University in 1980. While at ECU, she worked as a staff member for her beloved Pirate's Football team, and became a lifelong fan. She attended Saint Leo the Great Catholic Church in Winston-Salem from the time her family moved to Winston-Salem in 1961 until her untimely death this year. She loved singing the "classic" hymns during the services, and especially loved singing Christmas Carols. After college, Donna was an entrepreneur, owning "Donna's Touch," a women's retail clothing store in Wilmington, NC from 1984-1987. She then embarked on a career as a self-taught real estate paralegal, working as an independent contractor for many attorneys in Winston-Salem and the Triad area. In the 1990's, she changed gears and became a licensed real estate appraiser and CNA while working fulltime at Southern Bell as an operator for many years. Toward the end of her life, she used her accounting and bookkeeping skills to assist her longtime companion, Steve Embler, CPA, and his tax clients. Donna loved fashion, cooking, baking, movies, fiction, dancing, and Old School Rock. She attended countless concerts and live music venues, and particularly enjoyed Bonnie Raitt's performances. In her late twenties, she joined the Winston-Salem Jaycees and volunteered for many years at the Crosby and Vantage Golf Tournaments. She had a flair for flower arranging and often amazed her family and friends with the splendid arrangements she generously donated for special occasions, weddings, anniversaries, and funerals. Her friends and family remember her many kindnesses and her sense of humor, lighting up a room with her hearty, full-throated laugh and winking, shining eyes. She will be missed, and the world is a little less bright without her. A funeral service will be held at Saint Leo the Great Catholic Church, 335 Springdale Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27104 next Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Social Distancing will be required, with a maximum of 100 people. Family and close friends will be given preference. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
