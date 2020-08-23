July 19, 1929 - August 21, 2020 Charles Junior Bryant, 91, of Winston-Salem went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 21, 2020. A 2:00 PM funeral service will be held at Samaritan Baptist Church on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 with Pastor Danny Smith officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Bryant was born in Johnson County, Tennessee on July 19, 1929 to Clara Elizabeth Bryant. He retired as the owner and operator of the Central Exxon Station. Charles was a proud veteran of the US Airforce and was a member of Samaritan Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon along with many other capacities of the church. Charles was preceded in death by his mother; his wife, Nora Lee Spaugh Bryant; his daughter, Josie Bryant; one brother and four sisters. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Charles "Butch" Bryant (Martha) of Wallburg; Mitchell Bryant (DeWilla) of Lexington; and Forrest Bryant (Heidi) of Fayetteville; Daughters, Susan Yokeley; and Julie Garner (Stevan) both of Wallburg; along with nine Grandchildren and twenty Great-grandchildren; and Aunt Faye, Gene, Kathy, Jamie, Joann and Peggy. Memorials may be directed to Samaritan Baptist Church or Hospice of Davidson County. Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel
