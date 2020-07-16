August 12, 1930 - July 14, 2020 Boonville-Mr. Dewey Allen Bullin, 89, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home. He was born in Surry County on August 12, 1930 to the late Harvey and Delia McCormick Bullin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Dewey was the oldest active member of Charity Baptist Church where he served as deacon and sang in the choir. He loved to go hiking and camping. Dewey was retired from Wake Forest University as a paint supervisor and was a veteran of the US Army. Surviving are his wife, Nellie Snow Bullin; a sister, Elva Nixon; a brother, Joe Bullin; and several nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Gentry Funeral Chapel in Yadkinville with Rev. Marty Nixon officiating. Burial will follow in the Charity Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors by the Yadkin VFW Post 10346 and the NC National Guard Honor Guard. Due to the government regulations regarding COVID-19, there will be a public viewing on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charity Baptist Church, 1500 Charity Church Road, Boonville, NC 27011 or to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
