February 26, 1933 - September 4, 2020 Doris Faye Holcomb Bullin, 87, of Chapel Drive in Lexington, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington. A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Monday, September 7, 2020 at Paul's Chapel Evangelical and Reformed Church where she was a member, with Rev. Aaron Long conducting services. A private family burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Bullin will lie in state from 11:00 am til 5:00 pm Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Davidson Funeral Home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those who are planning on attending the funeral service are asked to practice social distancing and wear a face mask. Mrs. Bullin was born February 26, 1933 in Surry County to Harrison Marion Holcomb and Gladys Leonard Holcomb. She was a member of The West Lexington Lions Club, helped deliver Meals on Wheels and enjoyed gardening. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy James Bullin; a son, Rick Bullin; a brother, Jim Holcomb; and two sisters, Muriel Morris and Letha May Spainhour. Surviving is a son, Bob Bullin (Tina) of Asheboro; three sisters, Jerri Trask of Lexington, Judy Smith of Lexington and Sandra Strothers (Ron) of Illinois; 4 grandchildren, Lisa Fields, Zeb Bullin, Brent Bullin and Alexis Bullin; 4 great-grandchildren, Kevin Fields, Ashely Lewis (Connor), Zack Bullin and Courtney Bullin; and 1 great-great-grandchild, Stella Lewis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292
