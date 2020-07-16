December 14, 1941 - July 11, 2020 Mr. John C. Burdette, Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 11th, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. John was born on December 14th, 1941 in Salisbury to the late Mildred and John C. Burdette, Sr. John graduated from Catawba College with a degree in business. He had a successful career at Sara Lee Corporation, where he retired after over 25 years of service. Following his first retirement, he enjoyed another successful career at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, retiring a second time to a life full of travels to the beach with his beloved wife, tennis matches five days a week, long walks through the neighborhood and playing with his grandchildren. John passionately loved his family, church, and country. To know John was to know that he was first and foremost an incredibly devoted family man. He never put his needs before his family and his first, deepest and everlasting love was his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Anne. He carried a picture of Anne in his wallet for over 56 years so that she was always by his side. He loved to regale friends with stories of his cherished grandchildren and their antics and was fiercely proud of his two children, Michael and Meredith. "Gramps" was the "fun" grandparent who showered his grandkids with Oreos and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, silly jokes, nicknames, and trips to the park. As an US Army veteran, he was proud of his country and military service. He always looked forward to participating in an annual Veteran's Day celebration at his grandchildren's school. A devoted Christian and an active member of his church, Clemmons First Baptist, John served as a deacon and trustee and was a longtime member of the Cornerstone Sunday school class and the Thursday night men's Bible study, where he reveled in fellowship with dear friends. John never met a stranger and had a heart for serving people. He especially loved his role in the Transportation Ministry where he served his community in a way that let him have precious one-on-one time with others. He also enjoyed his time in his neighborhood ROMEO group (Retired Old Men Eating Out). John is survived by his beloved wife and high school sweetheart, Anne K. Burdette; his loving children Michael (Holly) Burdette, Meredith (John) Murchison; and grandchildren Luke and Anna Burdette and Clara, Lilly and Garrett Murchison. He is further survived by his brother Boyd (Esther) Burdette and his niece Danielle Burdette. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family and a celebration of life service to be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons, NC 27012 or online to the American Cancer Society or by mail to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
