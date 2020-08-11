November 23, 1927 - August 4, 2020 Herman Matthew Burney, Sr. (affectionately known as 'Boo-Man'), born on November 23, 1927 was called to his heavenly home on August 4, 2020. Herman received his elementary and high school education in the Alexandria, VA and Salisbury, NC Public Schools and earned both BS and MS degrees in Chemistry from NC A&T State University; moreover, he earned a BS Degree in Pharmacy at Howard University in Washington, DC. He entered the US Army as 2nd Lieutenant in the Chemical Corps and served in the Korean War with stops in Okinawa and Japan. He was promoted to Captain prior to the end of serving 5 years in active duty and remained in the Army Reserves for 5 years after active duty. During his tenure in the Armed Services, he obtained an LLB Degree in Law from Lasalle University, Chicago, IL through extension and correspondence courses. He was an Analytical Lab technician at National Institute of Health in Bethesda, MD while in Pharmacy school at Howard University. After completing his Pharmacy Degree, he moved to Winston-Salem, NC to accept a Pharmacist position at The Kate Bitting Reynolds Memorial Hospital. After Kate Bitting Hospital closed, he worked in the Forsyth Memorial Hospital Pharmacy in Winston-Salem and Sampson's Pharmacy in Greensboro, NC until retirement. Herman Burney's extensive community involvement included the Forsyth Memorial Credit Union Board, the Forsyth Memorial Retirees Committee, the Forsyth Memorial Indigenous Latinas Committee, the Mozart Club, the Twin City Choristers, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, and the Bachelor Benedict Club. Herman's belief in God was his firm foundation. As a devout member of Goler Metropolitan AME Zion Church for over 50 years, he served as a Sunday School teacher, Trustee Board Member, Finance Committee member, and Cathedral Choir member. He was a Ham Radio Operator (WB4LMI) and an avid gardener specializing in greens and vegetables for family and friends. Many were touched and will forever remember his generous and benevolent sprit. Herman Matthew Burney, Sr. was a devoted and loving husband to Adele Marie Miller Burney, father, uncle and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Jettie Burney; and his wife, Adele. He is survived by his sister, Mary Burney Stanback; daughter, Mynetta Burney-Edwards; sons, Herman Matthew Burney, Jr. and James Raymond Brian Burney; grandchildren, Earyn Jedele Edwards, Earl William Edwards, Jr., Garrett Burney Westray, and Eathyn Matthew Edwards; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A Private Military Graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
