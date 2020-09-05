December 21, 1939 - September 3, 2020 Brenda Joyce Kennedy Burris, 80, of Advance passed on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her home. She was born December 21, 1939 in Rowan County to Calvin Barber and Ruby Lyerly Kennedy. She was preceded in death by 2 sons, Ronald and Tommy Burris. Surviving are her husband, Jerry Burris; her daughter, Sheri Burris; a son, Randy Burris; 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday at Friends Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. In lieu of flowers, memorials mady be made to Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Frank Vogler and Sons 2849 Middlebrook Drive

