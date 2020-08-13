Irene Burton passed away at the LincolnHealth - Miles Campus in Damariscotta, Maine on the afternoon of August 5th. Irene was a summer resident of Chamberlain, Maine, and resided year-round in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Born in Bethpage, New York on March 2, 1956, she was the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy Haas. She attended the College of William & Mary, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business. Irene worked for the Defense Communications Agency as a computer programmer for several years before retiring to raise her family. Irene had Multiple Sclerosis and was a tireless activist for research of the disease, earning her the "National MS Society Volunteer of the Year for Activism" in 2014. One of her proudest accomplishments was her work as a tutor with children in elementary through high school. Friends love her for her generous nature, her sense of humor and wise advice. Despite her challenges with MS, Irene was always a strong willed, independent person, taking on the world with grit and determination. She is survived by her husband, Don; son, Chris; sister, Ginny Kvochak; brother, Steve Haas; and nieces, Beth and Kaylyn Kvochak. A service for Irene is currently being arranged. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either: The National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington DC 20090-1891; or St. Anne's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 11437, Winston-Salem, NC 27116. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting: www.StrongHancock.com.

