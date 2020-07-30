December 12, 1967 - July 26, 2020 Esthelita Artiga Pate Byers, 52, transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on December 12, 1967, to Ms. Atheline Pate Bitting and the late Nathaniel Tatum. Esther graduated from South Park High School in 1986 and professionally was a dedicated daycare teacher for many years. She adored children and always loved nurturing them. Esther recognized early in life that she was called by God as well to be a servant in the church. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Vernon Byers; children, Antonio (Deanna) Pate and Tracy Pate. She is also survived by her mother, Atheline Pate Bitting; three siblings, Robert (Sophia) Pate, Immetta Pate Byers and Tiffany (Theodore) Tatum; 11 grandchildren; stepfather, Roger Blackburn; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives, and many special friends. Funeral service will be private. A public viewing will be from 12:00 PM until 5:00 PM today at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Interment will be in Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC. Special thanks to Esther's caregivers and the Alzheimer's staff of Meridian Center Nursing Home in High Point, NC. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101

