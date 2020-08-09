December 3, 1945 - August 4, 2020 Mrs. Jeanne Chu Carolan, 74, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Jeanne was born on December 3, 1945, in Queens, NY, to Chin Tew and Leong Chu. Born the ninth of nine children, family and friends were very important to her. She enjoyed doting on her grandsons and was always up to date on their latest preschool performance or soccer game. Traveling to New York, the mountains, and the beach were also a favorite. She loved her more than twenty years of service working at Hospice of Winston-Salem. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Rose, Lily and Violet; and one brother, William. Surviving are one daughter, Jennifer Larsen (husband Klaus) of Stamford, CT; one son, John Carolan (wife Ses) of Advance, NC; and three grandsons, Patrick Larsen, Kristian Larsen, and Ethan Carolan. Also surviving are two sisters, Marie and Helen; two brothers, Wilson and Warren and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial services in NC and NY will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

