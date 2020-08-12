November 1, 1960 - August 9, 2020 Mrs. Debbie Lynn Motsinger Carpenter, 59, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Debbie was born on November 1, 1960 to Richard and Ginny Motsinger in Forsyth County. She was an explosion of life and love to everyone she met! One of Debbie's greatest joys was coaching girls softball. She loved being on the field and sharing her passion for ball and life with hundreds of young ladies. Debbie also greatly enjoyed being a gifted caretaker to the elderly and making them smile. More than anything else, Debbie loved being a grandmother. She was the best MemeMama a child could ever ask for. Debbie is survived by her devoted husband of 35 years, Gary Carpenter; daughters, Krystal Ann Warner (David), and Hannah Marie Carpenter (Josh Murray); and her granddaughter, Elizabeth Alta Warner, who was the light of her life. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

