August 16, 1937 - August 21, 2020 Eddie Bee "Buck" Carpenter, Sr. was born in Winston-Salem, NC on August 16, 1937. He exchanged worlds and went home to live with the Lord at home surrounded by family on August 21, 2020. Eddie Carpenter, Sr. attended the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. He later became employed at RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co. and retired after 27 years of service. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife of 64 years, Nancy Lowe Carpenter; his children, Roderick Dale (Valarie) Carpenter of the city, Rhonda (Tony Smalls) Carpenter of Fredericksburg, VA, Janice Carpenter (Robert) Leach of Charlotte, NC, Rickey Scott (Tangee) Carpenter of Randallstown, MD, and Eddie B. Carpenter, Jr. of the city; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A viewing will be held from 12noon until 5:00pm Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12noon Friday, August 28, 2020 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 1711 North Claremont Ave. W-S, NC with Reverend Dr. Dwight Hash officiating. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)

