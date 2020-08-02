Carter, Harold William February 2, 1936 - July 27, 2020 Harold William Carter was called home to meet his personal Savior. He passed peacefully at home with his family on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 2:50am. Harold is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary H. Carter; four children, Tondalaya, Tia, Ricco, and Tonaka; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Harold was born in Winston Salem where he retired from the American Red Cross and served as a faithful member of Christ Temple C.M.E. Church. Mr. Carter also served four years in the U.S. Navy. During his time on earth Harold was able to touch many lives and raise a family to love and respect everyone; he will never be forgotten! There will be a public viewing 12pm-6pm Monday, August 3, 2020 at Hooper Funeral Home. Online expressions may be received at www.hooperfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Carter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

