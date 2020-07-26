Cartwright, Mr. Wayne Stephen December 5, 1947 - July 24, 2020 Mr. Wayne Stephen Cartwright, 72, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at his residence. Wayne was born on December 5, 1947 in Oak Park, Illinois, to Florence Clara Jahp and Lester Herbert Cartwright. After graduating from Proviso East High School in Maywood, Illinois, he attended the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, Illinois, where he received his bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering in 1970. Wayne was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in the Explosive Ordinance Detachment. Following his time in the Army he spent 40 plus years as a Chemical Engineer. He married Cathie Mosher, the love of his life in 1971. His son, Michael was born in 1976, and daughter, Emily in 1980. After raising their children in Rochester, Minnesota, Wayne and Cathie moved to Hudson, Wisconsin. In 2015, they retired and moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Wayne enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids play sports, loved reading, and doing work in the yard. He was known to step in as a volunteer handyman whenever issues arose and served as an emergency babysitter for his beloved grandkids. Wayne was a devoted husband, loving father, and adoring grandfather. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Surviving are his loving wife of 49 years, Cathie Cartwright; son, Michael Cartwright (wife Sarah); daughter, Emily Cartwright (husband John Bunyan); and five grandchildren, Adam Cartwright, Alex Cartwright, Emma Cartwright, Nora Bunyan, and Julia Bunyan. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, 27023

