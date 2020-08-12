February 24, 1939 - August 11, 2020 Mr. David Ray Caudill, age 81, of State Road, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Caudill was born February 24, 1939 in Wilkes County to Earlie and Mohea Tucker Caudill. Mr. Caudill was a veteran of the United States Air Force; member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church; Broken Arrow Archery Club; and retired maintenance controller with Piedmont Airlines. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother. Winfrey Caudill. Survivors include: wife, Peggy Nelson Caudill of the home; son, Clinton Ray Caudill of Clayton, NC; daughter, Rita Diann Saldivar and husband Dave of Chapin, SC; step-daughters, Susan Douglas of Walkertown, Kristy Turner of Walkertown, Brandi Warren of Walkertown; brother, Teddy Caudill and wife Sybil of State Road; sister, Maevonne Cheek of Sparta; grandchildren, Heather Milligan, Raina Saldivar; step-grandchildren, Zachary Mabe, Jordan Douglas, Nicholas Turner, Stephen Turner, Levi Turner, Bailey Turner; great-grandchildren, Deserae, Zell, and Vicent. A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Mitch Smith officiating, with military honors provided by Yadkin VFW Post 10346 to follow. Mr. Caudill will lie-in-state from 11:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. A private interment will be held at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
