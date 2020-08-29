August 12, 1924 - August 25, 2020 Gus Christopher Chamis, 96, passed away in Winston-Salem, NC on August 25, 2020. Gus was born on August 12, 1924 to Christo and Julia Chamis in Alexandria, VA. He lived in Washington, DC until the age of 12, when his family moved to Darlington, SC. After graduating from Darlington High School in 1942, Gus joined the Navy and was stationed in Bainbridge, MD. In 1946, Gus was discharged from the Navy and moved with his family to Charlotte, NC, where he worked at Caskie Paper Company. He married the love of his life, Eva Lambros, 8 years later. Gus and Eva moved to Winston-Salem, NC in 1957, where he began working for Bassick-Sack, a furniture hardware manufacturing company. He retired from Bassick-Sack in 1979 and worked in various places, including Cagney's Restaurant, where he was employed for 11 years. Gus was kind and never met a stranger - he could talk to anybody. He was a lover of music, the Tarheels, and sports. Gus and Eva loved their beach vacations and watching sports together. He was a longtime member of the Greek Orthodox Annunciation Church, where he taught a Sunday School class. Along with his parents, Gus was preceded in death by his brothers, George Chamis and Nicholas Chamis. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eva Lambros Chamis; sons, Christopher Chamis of Durham, and Michael Chamis (Vicki Moore) of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Joshua Chamis, Alexander Chamis, Evanthea Chamis, Benjamin Tuttle (Amy), Jeremy Tuttle, and Savannah Tuttle; nieces and nephews, Julia Lingle, Eva Simcox (Joey), Christina Chamis, Cynthia Jensen, Chris George Chamis, Debbie Causby (Michael), Ann Hobbs (Stewart), Vickey Kottyan (Nick), Mark Lambros (Lynn); and numerous other beloved relatives. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 31, at 1:00 p.m. at Forsyth Memorial Park with Father George Kouzelis and Father Constantine Shepherd officiating. Social distancing and masks will be required. Memorial donations may be made in Gus's honor to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
