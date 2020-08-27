George W. Chandler, Jr., 73, passed away on July 16, 2020 at the Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation Center in Morganton, NC. He was born in Winston-Salem, NC on June 1, 1947 to George and Virginia Chandler. He attended The Summit School, Oak Ridge Military Academy, and Wake Forest University. George was a member of Centenary Methodist Church for over 60 years and served as an usher at that church for many years. Like his father, George W. Chandler, Sr., George worked and retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, after over 30 years of service. This kind man will be remembered by his church family, his neighbors, and his cousins as a man of quick wit who was always a real gentleman. His cousins include Carolyn Bates, Annapolis, MD; Sherin Cox, Rocky Mount, NC; Bob Williams, Great Falls, VA; Debbi Linhart, Pittsburgh, PA; Betsy Wallich, Amherst, NH; George W. Williams and Fran Williams of Greensboro, NC.; Sara Jacobson, Chickasha, OK; David Williams, High Point, NC. Also, his Aunt Mildred Teague, of Rocky Mt., NC. The gifts and contributions remembering George can be directed to the Winston-Salem Foundation, 751 West 4th Street, Suite 200, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 for the George W. Chandler Fund to benefit The Summit School.

