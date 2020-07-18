July 19, 1923 - July 9, 2020 Mrs. Phyllis Tharpe Cheek went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, July 9, 2020. Phyllis was born July 19, 1923 to Pansy Byrd and John K. Tharpe in Wilkes County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Ralph, Robert, JK; and sisters, Maxine, Mary Jane, and Nell. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Glenda Gregory (W.C.), Martin Cheek (Jane), Annis Whittington, Marie Blackburn (Earl), and Nancy Bryant (Don); grandchildren Jana Singleton, Marty Cheek, Ann Marie Reynolds, Denise Cleary, Micheal Porter, Kelly Byerly, Jessica Gilley, John Blackburn, Wesley Cheek, and Trey Bryant; step grandchildren, Bridgette Martin, Donnie, Bryant, April Whittington and Brian Whittinton. She also loved her 48 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; special in-laws, Leo Cheek (Arlene), Olean Tharpe, and Walsie Tharpe. There will be a celebration of Phyllis's life to be announced later. Donations may be made in Phyllis' name to Macedonia Baptist Church building fund. 594 Austin Little Mtn. Road Ronda, NC 28670. Reins-Sturdivant PO Box 1428, 270 Armory Rd., North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
