February 15, 1926 - September 2, 2020 Mr. Joe Edwin Childress, 94, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth Co. on February 15, 1926 the son of the late Alfred Montgomery Childress and Birdie Decie Willard Childress. Joe retired from Carolina Narrow Fabric with over 40 years of service. Following his retirement, he pursued his GED through Senior Services of Winston-Salem. He worked hard all of his life with many jobs in his retirement, with his most enjoyable being at Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Being a Depression-era baby who knew the value of a dollar and time, he certainly didn't work for free. Even Senior Services paid him to go to school. Joe loved telling stories and laughing with his family and friends. He will be missed deeply by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Annie Brannock and a brother, Raymond Childress. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lora Frances Mills Childress; two daughters, Elaine Smith (Dwight) and Jana Kaye Elliott (John); a son, Joseph David Childress; six grandchildren, Hannah Renee Whitman (Andrew), Sara Elizabeth Smith, Katherine Kaye Olivares (Amhed), Lora Roxanne Elliott (Lexi), Robert Elliott (Emily) and Josh Elliott; eight great-grandchildren, Brailey Kaye Olivares, Audrey Elliott, Jaidyn Elliott, Keelyn Elliott, McKensie Diamond, Tessa Elliott, Penelope Elliott and Joshua Elliott; and a special family friend, Terri Childress. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Rural Hall Memorial Park with Pastor Eddie Sawyers officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045
