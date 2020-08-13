August 13, 1934 - August 10, 2020 Mr. Richard G. (Dick) Childress, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born on August 13, 1934, to the late Oscar Winston and Ruby Gantt Childress. He retired as a planning engineer after thirty-seven years of service from Western Electric, which later became Lucent Technologies. Dick oversaw and assisted in manufacturing, installation, and repair of submarine cable systems for the US Navy. He also redesigned and assisted in the assembly of special systems as required by the US Navy. After retirement, Dick worked for seven years as needed as a Senior Engineering Consultant. He attended Maple Springs United Methodist Church. Dick loved the outdoors and enjoyed golfing, fishing, and hunting. His most enjoyment came from deer hunting with a primitive bow, which he designed and built as a hobby. In addition to his parents, Dick is preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and brother, Larry G. Childress. He is survived by his son, Derek Gray Childress, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service will be conducted in his honor 10:00 AM Friday, August 14, 2020, at Forsyth Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
High Point man charged with trafficking heroin after police receive complaints, authorities say
-
COVID-19 outbreak at child-care center in Kernersville. County has additional COVID-related death.
-
Teen found dead was shot 10 times, three times in the head. His body was found behind a Winston-Salem apartment complex
-
Buildings and roads damaged near Sparta after 5.1 magnitude quake in NC shakes up people as far away as Atlanta
-
Mocksville man shot outside Winston-Salem hotel
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately