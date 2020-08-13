August 13, 1934 - August 10, 2020 Mr. Richard G. (Dick) Childress, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born on August 13, 1934, to the late Oscar Winston and Ruby Gantt Childress. He retired as a planning engineer after thirty-seven years of service from Western Electric, which later became Lucent Technologies. Dick oversaw and assisted in manufacturing, installation, and repair of submarine cable systems for the US Navy. He also redesigned and assisted in the assembly of special systems as required by the US Navy. After retirement, Dick worked for seven years as needed as a Senior Engineering Consultant. He attended Maple Springs United Methodist Church. Dick loved the outdoors and enjoyed golfing, fishing, and hunting. His most enjoyment came from deer hunting with a primitive bow, which he designed and built as a hobby. In addition to his parents, Dick is preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and brother, Larry G. Childress. He is survived by his son, Derek Gray Childress, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service will be conducted in his honor 10:00 AM Friday, August 14, 2020, at Forsyth Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Childress as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

