Winston-Salem - A public viewing for Mr. Victor Choyce, 61, will take place today, August 13, 2020 from 2pm until 5pm at Douthit's. A private Funeral will take place Friday, August 14, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Douthit Funeral Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Victor Choyce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries