November 18, 1943 - August 12, 2020 Mr. Burnie Estil Clark, Jr., 76, of Clemmons, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth County to the late Burnie E. Clark Sr. and Era May Denny Clark on November 18, 1943. He was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church and served as an Usher and Gideon. Burnie is remembered by many in his days in insurance sales and floor covering at Clemmons Carpet. He had many hobbies, including golf, hunting, fishing, and was a member of a local Cowboy Action Shooting Club and the Tarheel Cutlery Club. He loved his family dearly as well as the numerous kids he coached in little league and the countless friends he made throughout his life (He never met a stranger!). He is survived by his wife, Kathy Crouch Clark; son, Jason Clark (Amy); daughter, Jennifer Tarr (Bill); granddaughter, Katie Tarr; sisters, Virginia, Donna and Helen Baker; aunt, Odessa Burden (Joe); brother-in-law, Morton Crouch and several cousins. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 with Pastor Jerry Morrison officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center Association, 1701 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or The Forsyth Humane Society, 5570 Sturmer Park Circle, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Mom says "I love you honey. Say hey to Scott for me!" Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway

