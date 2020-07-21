March 23, 1932 - July 18, 2020 Winston-Salem Mrs. Martha Ann Hodgens Clark, 88, passed away July 18, 2020 at Lexington Health Care. She was born in Greenville County, South Carolina, March 23, 1932 to the late Delly Batson and John Newton Hodgens. Martha loved her family and her church friends and her wonderful friends that loved and cared for her at Lexington Health Care in Lexington, NC. She was a member of Beck's Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband James D. Clark, and a brother, Charles Hodgens. Surviving are her daughter, Teri Williams, and son, Ron (Carrie Leigh Whitaker) Clark; three grandchildren, Ronnie (Liz), Jesse, and Janie; three great-grandchildren, Skyler, Lizzie, and Julian. A graveside service will be held 8:00 AM Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Beck's Baptist Church in Winston-Salem with Pastor T.J. Morrison officiating. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Clark family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

