August 22, 1927 - August 9, 2020 Mrs. Mary Myers Clodfelter, 92, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Forsyth County on August 22, 1927 to the late William Franklin and Ethel Leinbach Myers. Mrs. Clodflelter was a member of Harmony Grove United Methodist Church. She enjoyed flower gardening, sewing, making Christmas cookies, and reading to her grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her husband, William "Clyde" Clodfelter; one brother and four sisters. Surviving is a daughter, Linda Anderson (Wayne) of Winston-Salem; two sons, Steve Clodfelter (Jessie) and Mark Clodfelter (Annette) both of East Bend; four grandchildren, Michael Anderson (Jennifer), Danny Clodfelter, Chastity Grimes (Roger), and Kelly Buelin (Willie); four great-grandchildren, Will, Kate, Payton, and Addyson; brother-in-law, Gwyn Clodfelter; also surviving are several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023

