Coe, David Ronald "Ron" December 22, 1942 - July 29, 2020 Mr. David Ronald "Ron" Coe, 77, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Surry Co. on December 22, 1942 to the late Oscar and Ruth Coe. Ron grew up on a tobacco farm in Dobson, NC and graduated from Copeland High School and Draughn's Business College in Winston-Salem. He served his country in the National Guard from 1962-1968. Ron worked in the car maintenance and shipping industry his entire adult life, working 27 years at Anchor Motor Freight, then at Parkway Ford and Modern Automotive Group. He was a great husband, father, brother and friend, who will be missed deeply by all who knew him. Ron built a wonderful home that he maintained for 38 years. He loved woodworking, gardening and landscaping. In addition to his parents Ron was preceded in death by five siblings; Evelyn Roades, Roy Coe, Velma Binkley, Rex Coe, and Waldo Coe. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Raynelle Coe; three sons, Brian Coe, Jason Coe and Kevin Coe; a sister, Hazel Young and a brother, Dennis Coe. At Ron's request there will be no services. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel

