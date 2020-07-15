September 25, 1932 - July 13, 2020 Mrs. Louise Widener Coe, 87, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at her home. She was born September 25, 1932 in Forsyth County to Mae Blevins Widener and Floyd L. Widener. Mrs. Coe was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Coe; two sons, James Rowell and Charles Rowell; two sisters, Annie Hege and Elsie DeHart and two brothers, Dewey Widener and Clyde Widener. Surviving are her daughter, Gwen Segraves; three sons, Jerry Rowell, Eddie Rowell and Michael Rowell; nine grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. The family would like to mention a special thanks to a niece, Mary Widener and a grandson, Brandon Rowell for their care and compassion shown to Louise. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Jul 16
Graveside Service
Thursday, July 16, 2020
11:00AM
Parklawn Memorial Park
2730 Peters Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
