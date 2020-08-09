February 11, 1957 - July 11, 2020 Randy Lee Coe, Sr., age 63, of Tobaccoville passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Mr. Coe was born February 10, 1957 in Surry County to Bobby Lee Coe and Kaye Ann Coe. His parents preceded him in death. Surviving are his sons, Jeffrey and Joseph; his sister Cynthia Holder (Coe) and brother in-law Donnie Holder; two nephews, Shawn and Josh Holder and two grand-children. Carolina Cremations 5707 Robin Wood Lane Winston

To plant a tree in memory of Coe Sr. Randy Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

