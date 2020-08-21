February 22, 1931 - August 16, 2020 Emmanuel Gye Collins, Sr. was born February 22, 1931 in Sapele, Nigeria, West Africa to Thomas Bodio Collins and Elu Grace Keke Collins. On Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Oak Forest Health & Rehab in Winston-Salem, NC, Emmanuel departed this world for the place where there is no more death or sorrow or crying or pain. Emmanuel's parents; his first wife, Esther Charlene Hardman Collins; brothers, Peter Fere and Daniel Collins, MD; and sisters, Sabina Asagba and Annie Popoola preceded him in death. Those who remain are his wife Paula Eugenia Whittaker Collins, who faithfully and lovingly cared for him during his final years; his children, Grace (Grady) McRae, Emmanuel (Kay) Collins, Jr., PhD, Christopher Collins, and Tonya (Bruce) Moore; his sisters, Mary Thomas, Charlotte Bedell, and Annie Newton; his brother Thomas Bodio Collins, Jr., PhD; his grandchildren, Leah, Nathan (Christine), Lydia, Caleb, Tiye (Joshua), Micalah, Moriah, Micah and Konnor; great-grandson, Jeremiah; and other relatives and friends. Yes, we will miss him, but we also rejoice knowing that we shall see him again someday. A viewing will be held from 10:00am until 12noon Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Crestwood Baptist Church. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020. Entombment will be held in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Crestwood Baptist Church, 530 Motor Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
Most Popular
-
'Squidbillies' drops lead actor after controversial posts
-
Unknown Hinson in hot water over Dolly Parton comments
-
The Briefcase: Wells Fargo closes additional 21 branches nationwide
-
13-year-old killed in crash was a sweet kid whose ‘bad choices eventually cost him,’ family says
-
Ask SAM: Is there any update on Kimberly Van Scoy from WXII 12 News?
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately