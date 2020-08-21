February 22, 1931 - August 16, 2020 Emmanuel Gye Collins, Sr. was born February 22, 1931 in Sapele, Nigeria, West Africa to Thomas Bodio Collins and Elu Grace Keke Collins. On Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Oak Forest Health & Rehab in Winston-Salem, NC, Emmanuel departed this world for the place where there is no more death or sorrow or crying or pain. Emmanuel's parents; his first wife, Esther Charlene Hardman Collins; brothers, Peter Fere and Daniel Collins, MD; and sisters, Sabina Asagba and Annie Popoola preceded him in death. Those who remain are his wife Paula Eugenia Whittaker Collins, who faithfully and lovingly cared for him during his final years; his children, Grace (Grady) McRae, Emmanuel (Kay) Collins, Jr., PhD, Christopher Collins, and Tonya (Bruce) Moore; his sisters, Mary Thomas, Charlotte Bedell, and Annie Newton; his brother Thomas Bodio Collins, Jr., PhD; his grandchildren, Leah, Nathan (Christine), Lydia, Caleb, Tiye (Joshua), Micalah, Moriah, Micah and Konnor; great-grandson, Jeremiah; and other relatives and friends. Yes, we will miss him, but we also rejoice knowing that we shall see him again someday. A viewing will be held from 10:00am until 12noon Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Crestwood Baptist Church. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020. Entombment will be held in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Crestwood Baptist Church, 530 Motor Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).

To plant a tree in memory of Collins Sr. Emmanuel Gye as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries