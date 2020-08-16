September 12, 1950 - August 14, 2020 Margaret Styles Conrad, 69, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home. She was born in Washington, D.C. on September 12, 1950 to the late John Murphy and Elsie Beshears Styles. Mrs. Conrad was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who was always willing to offer her help to anyone. She enjoyed woodworking, camping, was a witty poet and had a wonderful sense of humor. Preceding her in death were three sisters, Carrie Davis, Shirley Jordan and Direne Jordan; two brothers, James Styles and John Styles, Jr. Surviving is her husband of 45 years, Marion Conrad; two daughters, Robin Nelson (Roman) of Welcome, NC and Ashley Conrad (Ben Langley) of W-S; three grandchildren, Jared Newman, Kari Newman, and Roman Nelson, Jr. (Sarah); two sisters, Johnsie Wilson and Bessie Beck; brother, Bobby Styles (Lisa); many special nieces and nephews; also surviving is her grand dog, "Jed". A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel with Chaplain Jeff Vogler officiating. The family would like to thank Trellis Supportive Care for all the care given to Mrs. Conrad. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
