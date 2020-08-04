January 21, 1930 - August 2, 2020 Mr. Grady Carlyle Cook, 90, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Walnut Cove Health and Rehabilitation. He was born in Surry Co. on January 21, 1930 the son of the late Rev. Thomas Walter "Tom" Cook and Lena Mae Mills Cook. Carlyle grew up in the Woodville Community and was a member of Woodville Baptist Church, where his father was pastor. Later in life he attended Freedom Baptist Church in Rural Hall. He was retired from Burger King as the district manager over North and South Carolina. After his retirement from Burger King, he worked for Bi-Lo Grocery Store in Sumter, SC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Foxworth Cook; a sister, Libby Cook Gray; and a truly special friend and mother of his children, Mamie Iona Cook Mitchell. Carlyle is survived by his two sons, Farrell Cook (Anita) of Rural Hall and Mark Cook (Susan) of Mount Airy; four grandchildren, Torium Matthews (Adam) of King, Joshua Cook (Sarah) of King, Sidney C. Buffkin (Shannon) of Mount Airy and Colton Cook of Mount Airy; four great-grandchildren, Hudson Buffkin, Dylan A. Matthews, Drake A. Matthews and Caitlyn Mulroony; a brother; Barry Cook (Becky) of Clemmons; and several nieces, nephews and extended family. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Woodville Baptist Church Cemetery in Mount Airy with Rev. Jeff Stephens officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to: Woodville Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Zelda Collins, 1591 Toms Creek Church Rd., Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045
Service information
11:00AM
5108 Westfield Rd.
Mt Airy, NC 27030
