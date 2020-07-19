May 18, 1931 - July 17, 2020 Barbara Carter Cooper, of Winston Salem, passed away peacefully at home after a four-year battle with inflammatory breast cancer. Born in Washington, DC to the late Philip Arthur and Emma Hardesty Charles, Barbara was raised in Arlington, VA with her four surviving siblings. She was preceded in death by her first husband Thomas Woodson Carter; second husband Lenward CG Cooper; and two daughters, Vicki Carter Beard and Carol Carter. Barbara is survived by her daughter Teryl (Terri) Carter Walters and husband Henry of Winston Salem, eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and stepdaughter Patricia Cooper Gregory of Advance. A long-time member of Pfafftown Baptist Church, in recent years she attended both First Presbyterian and Ardmore Baptist churches with family members. Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother, friend, neighbor, and best mother-in-law and will be greatly missed. Due to current circumstances a future graveside service is being planned. In lieu of flowers Barbara preferred memorials be made to Samaritan's Purse or Crossnore School. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27106

