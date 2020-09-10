November 16, 1947 - September 7, 2020 Mary Susan McMillian Cox passed away September 7, 2020 with her family around her. Mary was preceded in death by her father, John Kern Mcmillian, and mother, Lucille Hart McMillian; two brothers, John Edward McMillian and Harold Hart McMillian. Mary is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ronnie Warren Cox; two daughters, Meredith Paige Futrell, Krista Dawn Sawyers, and son, Ronnie Heath Cox; four grandchildren, Adam Thomas Shoaf, Joshua Aaron Futrell, Riley Grey Pendergrass and Summer Mackenzie Futrell. Mary graduated from RJ Reynolds High School in 1965 and Wingate University 1967. She and her husband, along with business partner Randy Frazier, started Chesapeake Microfilm and Storage, Chesapeake X-Ray Sales and Services, Chesapeake Recovery and Refining, and Atlantic and Pacific Telecommunications for 40 years. Mary enjoyed traveling, especially her yearly trip to Carolina Beach with all of her High School girl friends. "What a Week!" A graveside service will be held at Skyline Memory Gardens at 1pm on Saturday, September 12th. The family will receive friends in their backyard from 4-6 that afternoon. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to Trellis Supportive Care in her name. Moody's Funeral Home Mount Airy, NC
