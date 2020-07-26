Craft, Raymond Stockton July 9, 1933 - July 23, 2020 Papa, Daddy, Brother, Raymond, Mo, "Your Main Tractor Parts Man," or however you knew him, you couldn't help but love this wonderful man. Thursday morning, Raymond sailed quietly and peacefully to meet his Savior whom he has known for so long. Raymond was born to the late Nola Weisner and Gurney Baxter Craft on July 9, 1933. He was the 7th of what would be 9 children. All were boys with the exception of 1 girl. The youngest four, Edwin, Raymond, John, and James formed The Craft Brothers Quartet in 1955. As of this month, they celebrated singing Gospel Music for 65 years. Raymond graduated from Lewisville High School where he met the love of his life, Dorcas June Apperson. They were married on June 14, 1958 and spent a loving 62 years together. He was Daddy to his three girls, June, Shannon, and Amanda. He was the kind of daddy that could do anything. You taught us well, Daddy. We all thought you "hung the moon." He is survived by his wife, Dorcas; daughters, June Hayes (Mike), Shannon Craft, and Amanda Isasi (Domingo); grandchildren, Jordan DeJong (Jared), Jackson Hayes, Emma Ruth Hayes, Ava June Hayes, Caroline Isasi, Ashton Isasi, and Addison Isasi; and great-granddaughters Hannah and Graceyn DeJong. He is also survived by his brothers, Edwin (Lavetta), James, and John as well as many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. Our husband, father, uncle never said no when someone needed an extra hand. He would answer with, "What you need? How can I help? I'll be over shortly." Raymond was also a very active member of the Westbend Masonic Lodge, Brookstown United Methodist Church, and the Rust and Dust Club. He retired from Piedmont Aviation Parts Department with 39 years of service and worked with Myers Auction Services following his retirement. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brookstown United Methodist Church, 6274 Yadkinville Rd., Pfafftown, NC 27040 or to your favorite charity; but, most of all, always say yes to lending a helping hand. That way, Raymond will live on through us all. A drive-in celebration of life will be held Sunday July 26, 2020 at 7:00 PM at Brookstown UMC and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be made to www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
