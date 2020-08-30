December 14, 1928 - August 27, 2020 Charlie "Clyde" Cranfill, Jr., 91, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Wilkes Health and Rehabilitation in North Wilkesboro. Clyde was born on December 14, 1928 in Forsyth County to Clyde Cranfill, Sr. and Verdie Cranfill. He grew up in Winston-Salem and retired from Western Electric/AT&T Company after 38 years of service. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. Clyde was a charter member of Forsyth Friends Church and later attended New Hope Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Conrad Cranfill; and his parents. Surviving family includes his two sons, David Cranfill and Greg Cranfill and wife Christy; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park at the Gazebo, with Rev. Mark Vickers officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a favorite charity of your choice. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Tags

Load entries