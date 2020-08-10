December 10, 1942 - August 9, 2020 Mr. Wayne Howard Creasman, 77, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Woltz Hospice Home. He was born December 10, 1942 in Buncombe County, the son of Elbert and Mamie Rhoades Creasman. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, King and retired from R.J. Reynolds with over 30 years of service. He loved to hunt, fish and make coffee for the folks at church. A sweet gentle man: he is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nancy Thompson. Survivors include his children, Jeff Creasman (Lori) of Mt. Airy, Donald Creasman (Susan) of King and Shelley Creasman of Clemmons; two sisters, Martha Anders and Linda Waller both of Tobaccoville; two brothers, Forrest Ritchey (Betty) of Pfafftown and Daryl Ritchey (Aletha) of Tobaccoville; seven grandchildren, Justin Creasman (Yvonne), Lauren Creasman, Destiny Gunter (Adam), Gracie Rogers, Candace Creasman (Jake), Dallas Creasman (Allison) and Ashland Connick (Jarrett); seven great grandchildren and his much beloved dog, "Lady." A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday at Calvary Baptist Church, King with Pastor Kevin Broyhill officiating. Burial will follow in Crestview Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045

To send flowers to the family of Wayne Creasman, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 11
Funeral Service
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
2:00PM
Calvary Baptist Church in King
536 South Main Street
King, NC 27021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries