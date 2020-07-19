January 30, 1945 - July 16, 2020 William "Bill" aka "lya" Stephen Cronin, Sr. of Clemmons, NC passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born in Millis, Massachusetts on January 30, 1945 to Joseph and Leona Cronin. Following his graduation from Millis High School, William enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from Gillette Safety Razor after over 30 years and enjoyed over 25 years of retirement. William was a charter member of the Bull Mountain Hunting Club and enjoyed coaching little league baseball with the South West Little League as well as football with the Clemmons Cowboys and Lewisville Titans. William was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Cronin; mother; Leona (Hayes) Cronin; step-mother, Bella (Tamuleviz) Cronin; two brothers, Robert "Chip" Cronin of Wrentham, MA, and Joseph Cronin of New Hampshire; and one sister, Mary Weinburgh of Wrentham, MA. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gayle Allen, their daughter Jennifer Cronin and her significant other, Greg Gilmer of Advance; son Bill Cronin, his wife Terri, and their son Brady of Denver, NC and several nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at Salem Funeral Home, Reynolda Rd. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral Home and Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27106
