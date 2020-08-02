Cross, Richard January 19, 1966 - July 27, 2020 Richard Lee Cross, 54, of Winston Salem, North Carolina, passed away on July 27, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice. He was born to the late Charles Philmore Cross and Donna Swope Milligan on January 19, 1966 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Mr. Cross is survived by his daughter, Allie Barker and her husband Erick of Fayetteville, NC; a granddaughter Sophia Violet Barker of Fayetteville, NC; one brother, Charles P Cross, II and his wife Robin of High Point, NC; one sister, Cathy Bouchelle and her husband David of Mount Pleasant SC; his mother, Donna Milligan and her husband Gordon of Summerville, SC, and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 3 pm at Triad Cremation and Funeral Service, 2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC. The Master of Ceremonies will be LTC Michael G. Ritchie US Army (Retired) In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Triad Cremation and Funeral Service 2110 Veasley Street Greensboro NC 27407

