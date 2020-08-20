August 2, 1946 - August 17, 2020 King Marilu Culler, 74, of King, went home to heavenly father on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home with her loving and devoted family by her side. Marilu was born on August 2, 1946 in Chihuahua, Mexico to the late Jose Maria Carrazco and Blen Olvada. She was retired from Forsyth County Schools as a special education teacher and later ran her own daycare. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pilot Mtn. Marilu's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the loves of her life. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of fifty-two wonderful years, Freddie Culler, Sr.; a daughter Marcia Denise Tilley (Philip); her sons: Freddie Culler, Jr. (Heather), Eddie Carrazco, and Steven Culler; a sister, Gloria Carrazco Barajas (Javier); a brother, Olivias Xedex Renee; grandchildren: Justin Kyle Culler (Kathy), Brittney Nicole Culler, Christopher Steven Tilley (Lakin), Victoria Danielle Tilley, Alexander Paul Tilley, Casey Brooke Culler, and Carly Nicole Mize (Brandon). A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Boyles Chapel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 4632 Hwy. 66 S. King, NC, with Bishop Jeff Simmons officiating. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Marilu Culler. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Service information
12:00PM
4632 Highway 66 S
King, NC 27021
