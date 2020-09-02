March 1, 1950 - August 30, 2020 Winston-Salem - Mr. Danny "Dan" David Darrah, 70, formerly of Winston-Salem, died August 30, 2020 at Pruitt Health in Rockingham. Mr. Darrah was born March 1, 1950 in Canton, Ohio, a son to Bryson and Frances Shook Darrah. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from U.S. Airways (formerly Piedmont Airlines). After moving to this area, he was a member of North Pointe Pentecostal Holiness Church. He also had lived in Hendersonville and Wilmington, North Carolina. Surviving is a daughter, Heather Gatling and husband Damian of Winston-Salem; two sons, Nathan Darrah and wife Rachael of Kernersville and Jason Darrah and wife Elizabeth of Oak Ridge; a sister, Nancy Kearns and husband Terry of Wilmington; and seven grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Alyse, Colton, Brenden, Riley, Hope, Isaiah, and Jalyn. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Rose Smith. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday at North Pointe Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Darrell Greene officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Memorials may be directed to the church at 5225 High Point Rd., High Point, NC 27265. Condolences may be added to the Dan's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, North Carolina
