August 6, 1924 - August 9, 2020 Mrs. Emma Nell Coggins Davis went home to be with the Lord on August 9, 2020. Born in Winston-Salem on August 6, 1924, she was the daughter of the late William Franklin Coggins and Bessie Stimpson Coggins Myers. Mrs. Davis was a devoted, Godly wife, mother grandmother and great-grandmother and friend. She was a member of Central Terrace United Methodist Church where she was an active member of the United Methodist Women and all aspects of church activities. For many years she was a member of the Shark Club, a senior women's swim team through the YMCA. Nell was a homemaker but worked part-time as a bookkeeper for a few years at the SECU. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Robert Allen Davis; a son Christopher Allen Davis; a sister, Jaudaine Coggins Allred and husband, Thurman; a brother, William Clary Coggins and a son-in-law, Carol Dean Huffman. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sherry Davis Huffman; a sister Betty Ann Wooten; a daughter-in-law, Vicki Davis Stanfield and husband, Gray; grandsons, Scott Pope and wife, Courtney, Matthew Davis and wife, Melissa; granddaughter, Amy Davis Martin and husband, Brent; great-grandchildren, August and Anderson Pope, Emily, Abby and Zoey Martin and Makayla and Madalyn Davis; a number of nieces and nephews and an abundance of cherished friends. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Bob Summers officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Central Terrace United Methodist Church, 3 East Devonshire St., Winston-Salem, NC 27127 or Medi Home Health and Hospice, 400 Shadowline Dr., Suite 102 Boone, NC 28607. The family would like to give our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn, Claremont, NC 28610 for their excellent care and love they gave our loved one. Also, to the wonderful, caring Hospice nurses. May God bless you for your love and dedication. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

