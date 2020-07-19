March 7, 1933 - July 17, 2020 Mr. Thomas Glenn Davis, Sr., 87, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. Mr. Davis was born March 7, 1933 in Yadkin County to Frank and Flora Hutchens Davis. He retired from Westinghouse after 22 years of service. Mr. Davis enjoyed gardening, yard work and driving cars. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, Mr. Davis was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Glenn Davis, Jr.; brothers, Hilary Davis, William "Will" Davis, Calvin Davis, Robert Davis, Holbert Davis, and a set of twins; and a sister, Biddie Davis Hicks. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Myrtle Harris Davis; two sons, James H. Davis and wife Teresa and Larry G. Davis and wife Katie; grandchildren, Cindy Smith, Dara Ricketson, Tabitha Freshour, and four additional grandchildren; and great granddaughter, Hailey Freshour and nine additional great grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00AM, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Gentry Family Chapel in East Bend with Rev. Kenny Gooden officiating. Burial will follow at Union Grove Baptist Church cemetery. Mr. Davis will be available for viewing Sunday, July 19th from 12:00PM to 5:00PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 2401 Nebo Road Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

