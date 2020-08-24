April 2, 1942 - August 23, 2020 Kathy Diane Roberson Day,78, of Rural Hall went to be with Jesus on August 22, 2020. Born in Kernersville, NC she was the daughter of the late Wade F. and Clara Stanley Roberson. Kathy was a homemaker and loved traveling with her family and going to music festivals and was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Westfield, NC. Kathy leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 49 years Duane "Doc" Day and son Eddie Day. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Slate Funeral Home with Rev. David Allan Grubbs officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 2:00 pm prior to the funeral Service. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Kathy Day. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.slatefh.com Slate Funeral Home King, NC

