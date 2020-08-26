December 25, 1932 - August 22, 2020 Carol Beyer Deitrick, formally from Devonshire Street, Winston-Salem, departed August 22, 2020 at Trinity Elms Nursing Home in Clemmons, NC. She was born to the late Pastor John and Martha Schulze Beyer on Christmas 1932 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Preceding her in death were husband Richard Deitrick, and siblings Marie Schmeidel, David Beyer, Sr., Ruth Courtney, Dorothy Nelson. Carol is survived by her daughters, Renee White (Dennis), Sherri Michael (Ken), Denise Robertson, all of Lexington; Janette Deitrick of Norfolk, Virginia; and Rochelle Deitrick. Carol is also survived by ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was the retired caregiver of her beloved Mrs. "Fordie" Rice. Carol was a charter member of Star of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and former member of St. John's Lutheran in Winston-Salem. Carol loved gardening, reading, scrapbooking, and volunteering for the church. Carol is donating her body to the WFU School of Medicine Whole Body Donation Program in tribute to ALL the doctors who HELPED her. Memorial Service will be August 29 at Star of Bethlehem, 1355 Jonestown Road, Winston. Family requests donations to your local food bank in Carol's memory or bring to the service for family delivery locally. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292
