Midway, NC - Ms. Katie Frances DeLapp, 78, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. A viewing will be held from 12noon until 5:00pm Friday, July 31, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home, Private services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020. (RUSSELL)

