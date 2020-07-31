Winston-Salem - Samuel Diaz-Tellez, 69, passed July 24, 2020. A public viewing and gathering will be held Sat., Aug 1 from 4 until 6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Ave, Greensboro, NC. Interment will be held in Mexico. (SERENITY)

To plant a tree in memory of Samuel Diaz-Tellez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries