Winston-Salem - Homegoing celebration for Shirley A. Dillard will be 12:00, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Solid Rock United Bible Way Ministry. Visitation 11:30-12:00. Arrangements entrusted to Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service.

