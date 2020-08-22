October 11, 1943 - August 16, 2020 Willie L. Dillard passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was born to the late Fannie Wooley Dillard and the late Thomas Dillard in Forsyth County on October 11, 1943. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, George Shields. He was a 1962 graduate of Carver Consolidated School and received a bachelor's degree in economics from Johnson C. Smith University in 1966. He was also a North Carolina certified appraiser. Willie's work history included positions with RJR Archer, the Redevelopment Commission, and the City of Winston-Salem Redevelopment Division (Housing and Neighborhood Services). He retired after over 30 years of service to the city. He was later self-employed as an appraiser for commercial and residential properties. He was a member of United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church and a dedicated parent volunteer at WS/FC Downtown School for more than 15 years. Survivors include his daughters, Monica Dillard Fowler and Megan Dillard (Jerry) Phillips; 6 grandchildren, Mason, Anesu, Marley, Elin, Jamison and Jonathan; 3 sisters, Evelyn (Milton Jackson) McKinney, Betty Shields and Rose Hart; an aunt, Dorothy Lawson; 7 nieces and nephews; and several cousins and extended family members. A public viewing will take place from 1:00 to 6:00 PM Sunday, August 23, 2020. The funeral service will be private. (Clark S. Brown & Sons) Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N. Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101

