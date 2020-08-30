January 4, 1934 - August 4, 2020 Genevieve Dillingham was a career nurse in Winston-Salem and an avid quilter. She enjoyed the Quilters Guild for many years. She was preceded in death by her mother, Wilma Albritton Allen; her stepfather, Vincent Allen; and her husband of 58 years, Donald A. Dillingham. Surviving Genevieve are her precious children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her children are Susan Dillingham, Cindy Morris (Jerome), Don Dillingham, and Donna Brooks (Robert). Her grandchildren are Jenny Barnes Wright (George), Justin Barnes (Christine), Heather Shaw, D.L. Dillingham, Caitlin Dillingham, Worth Brooks, and Kemper Brooks. Her great-grandchildren are Sebastian Wright, Stafford Wright, and Miller Barnes. Nana was what a grandmother should be. She was stern but offered a soft place to land. She cooked with love. It was her secret sauce. She always made time for her grandkids as she shared her wisdom, showed us patience, and was there for us when we felt like no one else was. Nana was always genuinely happy to hear from us when we called and loved when we surprised her with a visit. Nana's hands could always heal a hurtful heart. We always knew we were loved. She was OUR Nana a mentor in life, but more than that, she was always a friend. As hard as this loss is for us, we know that God was missing a star member of his quilting team and it was time to bring her home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
