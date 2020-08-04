February 15, 1942 - August 1, 2020 Clarence "Whistle" Dillon, Jr., 78, went home to be with the Lord August 1, 2020. Graveside Funeral Services to celebrate his life will be held 10:15AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will visit with friends from 9:00AM until 10:00AM Wednesday at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Chapel. A native of Forsyth County, Whistle was the son of the late Laura Elizabeth Martin Dillon and Clarence Helsabeck Dillon, Sr. He was preceded in death recently, June 23, 2020 by his beloved wife, Frances Robertson Dillon. He was a longtime member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir. He was retired following thirty plus years of service with the Forsyth County School System. Most recently you would find Whistle working at Webster Brothers Hardware in Walkertown. Survivors include his daughter, Sherry D. Pooley and Kim of Walnut Cove; grandson, Cory Pooley and Karly of Apex; brother, Harvey Dillon and Karen of Walkertown; and numerous extended family and friends. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 1018 Piney Grove Road, Kernersville, NC 27284. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284
