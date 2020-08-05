Mount Airy - Mr. Carroll Leon Dockery, 87, passed away August 3, 2020. A service will be held August 6, 2020, at 2:00 at Skyline Memory Gardens Mausoleum.

To send flowers to the family of Carroll Dockery, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 6
Celebration of Life
Thursday, August 6, 2020
2:00PM
Skyline Memory Gardens
432 Old Buck Shoals Road
Mount Airy, NC 27030
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Load entries